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Poster of Stick It
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Stick It
6.9

Stick It

, 2006
Stick It
Germany, USA / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Stick It
6.9

Cast

Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Burt Vickerman
Missy Peregrym
Missy Peregrym
Haley Graham
Nikki SooHoo
Wei Wei Yong
Maddy Curley
Mina Hoyt
John Patrick Amedori
John Patrick Amedori
Poot
Mio Dzakula
Ivan
Julie Warner
Kellan Lutz
Kellan Lutz
Frank
Jon Gries
Jon Gries
Brice Graham
Svetlana Efremova
Svetlana Efremova
Dorrie
Vanessa Lengies
Vanessa Lengies
Joanne Charis
Director Jessica Bendinger
Writer Jessica Bendinger
Composer Michael Simpson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 27 October 2006
World premiere 21 April 2006
Release date
13 July 2006 Russia Парадиз
15 June 2006 Australia
13 July 2006 Belarus
21 April 2006 Brazil 10
21 April 2006 Canada
13 July 2006 Germany
11 January 2007 Greece
28 July 2006 Italy
13 July 2006 Kazakhstan
25 August 2006 Spain A
28 April 2006 USA
13 July 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $31,976,848
Production Touchstone Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment, Kaltenbach Pictures
Also known as
Stick It, Pisando firme, Atithaso talento, Nema odustajanja, Rebell in Turnschuhen, Revolta-te!, Spadaj!, Stick It - Sfida e conquista, Stick It ¡Que les den!, Talajfogás, Tomber... pile, Užsispyrele, Virada Radical - Desafio e Conquista, Vztrajaj, Бунтарка, Бунтівниця, Отборен дух, スティック・イット！, 翻身小Teen后, ¡Que les den!, Virada radical

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Haley Graham [V.O] Gymnastics tells you 'no' all day long. It mocks you over and over again, telling you that you're an idiot. That you're crazy. If you like running full speed towards a stationary object, vault's for you. If you like peeling pieces of skin the size of quarters off your hands, bars is for you. Because the only thing more fun than rips, is when your rips get rips. It's super sexy. And floor? Are you serious? I mean, who doesn't wanna parade around in a leotard getting wedgies and doing dorky choreography? It's delicious. If you like falling, then gymnastics is the sport for you! You get to fall on your face, your ass, your back, your knees and your pride! Good thing I didn't like falling. I *loved* it!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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