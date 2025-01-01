Menu
Abraham Benrubi
Date of Birth
4 October 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Little Boy 7.4
Little Boy (2015)
U Turn 7.1
U Turn (1997)
Open Range 6.8
Open Range (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 10 Actor 10
Night Train 3.7
Night Train
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
The Old Way 6.7
The Old Way
Action, Western 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Like.Share.Follow. 5.1
Like.Share.Follow.
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Little Boy 7.4
Little Boy
Drama, War, Comedy 2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
Bounty Killer 5.4
Bounty Killer
Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 5.5
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Comedy 2005, USA / Australia
Without a Paddle 5.9
Without a Paddle
Adventure, Comedy 2004, USA
Open Range 6.8
Open Range
Western, Drama, Action 2003, USA
U Turn 7.1
U Turn
Thriller, Drama, Crime 1997, USA / France
Wagons East! 4.9
Wagons East!
Adventure, Comedy, Western 1994, USA / Mexico
