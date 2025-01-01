Menu
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Date of Birth
4 October 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.4
Little Boy
(2015)
7.1
U Turn
(1997)
6.8
Open Range
(2003)
Filmography
3.7
Night Train
Night Train
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
6.7
The Old Way
The Old Way
Action, Western
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Like.Share.Follow.
Like.Share.Follow.
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
7.4
Little Boy
Little Boy
Drama, War, Comedy
2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
5.4
Bounty Killer
Bounty Killer
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
5.5
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Comedy
2005, USA / Australia
5.9
Without a Paddle
Without a Paddle
Adventure, Comedy
2004, USA
6.8
Open Range
Open Range
Western, Drama, Action
2003, USA
7.1
U Turn
U-turn
Thriller, Drama, Crime
1997, USA / France
4.9
Wagons East!
Wagons East
Adventure, Comedy, Western
1994, USA / Mexico
