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Poster of Just Another Dream
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Just Another Dream
3.8

Just Another Dream

, 2021
Just Another Dream
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Just Another Dream
3.8

Cast

Kristy Swanson
Cindy Miller
Dean Cain
Dean Cain
Dr. Jenkins
Kayden Bryce
Anna Miller
Copeland Diver
Joshua Mason
Joe Kurak
Mr. Miller
Eugene Brave Rock
Eugene Brave Rock
Takota
Bredon Maeve Mularoni
Young Anna Miller
Maximus Georgas
Young Joshua Mason
Brynlee Cones
Maggie Mason
Jayden Speed
Tiko
Director Paul Schneider, Paul Schneider
Writer Jennifer Nichole Lee
Composer Phil Tipping
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 15 June 2021
World premiere 15 June 2021
Release date
6 October 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
6 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
7 July 2022 Ukraine 16+
Production Blue Bird Productions, Rock Solid Creative Studios
Also known as
Just Another Dream, Просто еще один сон, Передчуття майбутнього

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 4 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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