Cast
Kristy Swanson
Cindy Miller
Copeland Diver
Joshua Mason
Bredon Maeve Mularoni
Young Anna Miller
Maximus Georgas
Young Joshua Mason
Brynlee Cones
Maggie Mason
Cast and Crew
Writer
Jennifer Nichole Lee
Composer
Phil Tipping
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
15 June 2021
World premiere
15 June 2021
Release date
|6 October 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|6 October 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|16+
|7 July 2022
|Ukraine
|
|16+
Production
Blue Bird Productions, Rock Solid Creative Studios
Also known as
Just Another Dream, Просто еще один сон, Передчуття майбутнього