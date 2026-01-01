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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
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Lawrence Kasdan
Lawrence Kasdan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Kasdan
Lawrence Kasdan
Lawrence Kasdan
Date of Birth
14 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.4
Light & Magic
(2022)
8.4
Raiders of the Lost Ark
(1981)
8.1
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Music
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2018
2016
2015
2012
2003
1998
1995
1994
1992
1991
1990
1988
1985
1983
1981
1980
All
21
Films
20
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
Writer
14
Producer
8
Director
11
8.1
Music by John Williams
Music by John Williams
Biography, Documentary, Music
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford
Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford
Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
Light & Magic
Documentary,
2022, USA
7.1
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
A Classy Broad
A Classy Broad
Documentary, Biography
2016, USA
7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Darling Companion
Darling Companion
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher
Sci-Fi, Horror
2003, USA / Canada / Australia
5.1
Home Fries
Home Fries
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1998, USA
6.8
French Kiss
French Kiss
Romantic, Drama
1995, USA / Great Britain
6.8
Wyatt Earp
Wyatt Earp
Romantic, Western, Biography, Action, Adventure
1994, USA
7.3
The Bodyguard
The Bodyguard
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Musical
1992, USA
6.9
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon
Crime, Drama
1991, USA
6.4
I Love You to Death
I Love You to Death
Comedy, Romantic
1990, USA
6.7
The Accidental Tourist
The Accidental Tourist
Romantic, Comedy
1988, USA
7.2
Silverado
Silverado
Action, Crime, Drama
1985, USA
7.9
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
1983, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
The Big Chill
The Big Chill
Comedy, Drama
1983, USA
8.4
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Raiders Of The Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action
1981, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Body Heat
Body Heat
Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Crime
1981, USA
8.1
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
1980, USA
Watch trailer
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