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Lawrence Kasdan Lawrence Kasdan
Kinoafisha Persons Lawrence Kasdan

Lawrence Kasdan

Lawrence Kasdan

Date of Birth
14 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Light & Magic 8.4
Light & Magic (2022)
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.1
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Music by John Williams 8.1
Music by John Williams Music by John Williams
Biography, Documentary, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford
Documentary 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Light & Magic 8.4
Light & Magic
Documentary, 2022, USA
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film 7.1
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
A Classy Broad 6.8
A Classy Broad A Classy Broad
Documentary, Biography 2016, USA
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2015, USA
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Darling Companion 5.1
Darling Companion Darling Companion
Drama 2012, USA
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Dreamcatcher 6.1
Dreamcatcher Dreamcatcher
Sci-Fi, Horror 2003, USA / Canada / Australia
Home Fries 5.1
Home Fries Home Fries
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1998, USA
French Kiss 6.8
French Kiss French Kiss
Romantic, Drama 1995, USA / Great Britain
Wyatt Earp 6.8
Wyatt Earp Wyatt Earp
Romantic, Western, Biography, Action, Adventure 1994, USA
The Bodyguard 7.3
The Bodyguard The Bodyguard
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Musical 1992, USA
Grand Canyon 6.9
Grand Canyon Grand Canyon
Crime, Drama 1991, USA
I Love You to Death 6.4
I Love You to Death I Love You to Death
Comedy, Romantic 1990, USA
The Accidental Tourist 6.7
The Accidental Tourist The Accidental Tourist
Romantic, Comedy 1988, USA
Silverado 7.2
Silverado Silverado
Action, Crime, Drama 1985, USA
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 7.9
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Star Wars: Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 1983, USA
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Tickets
The Big Chill 6.6
The Big Chill The Big Chill
Comedy, Drama 1983, USA
Raiders of the Lost Ark 8.4
Raiders of the Lost Ark Raiders Of The Lost Ark
Adventure, Thriller, Action 1981, USA
Watch trailer
Body Heat 7.4
Body Heat Body Heat
Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Crime 1981, USA
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.1
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 1980, USA
Watch trailer
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