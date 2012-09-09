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Poster of Casting By
7.2
Casting By - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Casting By
7.2

Casting By

, 2012
Casting By
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Casting By
7.2
Casting By - Trailer 2
Casting By  Trailer 2

Synopsis

The surprising, never-before-told tale of the indispensable yet unsung Casting Director - Iconoclasts whose keen eye, exquisite taste and gut instincts redefined Hollywood.

Cast

Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Deborah Aquila
Self
Derek Rogers
Self
Ellen Chenoweth
Self
Director Tom Donahue
Composer Leigh Roberts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 9 September 2012
Release date
31 October 2013 Russia Другое кино
31 October 2013 Belarus
9 September 2012 Canada
31 October 2013 Kazakhstan
12 October 2012 USA
31 October 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $22,497
Production CreativeChaos vmg, HBO Documentary Films, Tashtego Films
Also known as
Casting By, Кастинг, Casting By: Revolution in Hollywood, Casting by..., Filmvärldens okända stjärna, Κάστινγκ, キャスティング・ディレクター ハリウッドの顔を変えた女性

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Casting By - Trailer 2
Casting By Trailer 2
Casting By - Trailer 1
Casting By Trailer 1
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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