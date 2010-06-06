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Poster of Gigola
5.9
Gigola - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Gigola
5.9

Gigola

, 2011
Gigola
France / Adult, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Gigola
5.9
Gigola - Teaser
Gigola  Teaser

Synopsis

Set in the risque world of 1960's Paris, Gigola is a witty and desirable young girl who explores the lesbian underworld of the city and soon becomes a high-priced escort.

Cast

Lou Doillon
Gigola
Marie Kremer
Cora
Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
Monsieur Henry
Marisa Paredes
Marisa Paredes
Odette
Arly Jover
Arly Jover
Johanne
Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Tony
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma
Dominique
Ana Padrão
Ana Padrão
Alice
Ana Padrão
Ana Padrão
Alice
Virginie Pradal
Dolly
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Solange
Director Laure Charpentier
Writer Laure Charpentier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2011
World premiere 6 June 2010
Release date
25 November 2010 Russia Premium Film
25 November 2010 Belarus
6 June 2010 France
25 November 2010 Kazakhstan
11 November 2010 USA
25 November 2010 Ukraine
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $24,085
Production Marie-Amélie Productions, Action Côte d'Azur Production One, L.C.J Editions & Productions
Also known as
Gigola, Dzsigola, Žigola, Жигола, 女舞男, 巴黎男人香, 舞女

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Gigola - Teaser
Gigola Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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