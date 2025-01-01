Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ana Padrão
Ana Padrão Ana Padrão
Kinoafisha Persons Ana Padrão

Ana Padrão

Ana Padrão

Date of Birth
4 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Alma Viva 6.8
Alma Viva (2022)
The Beautiful Years 4.8
The Beautiful Years (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Actress 2
Alma Viva 6.8
Alma Viva Alma Viva
Drama 2022, Belgium / France / Portugal
The Beautiful Years 4.8
The Beautiful Years Gli anni belli
Comedy 2022, Italy / Portugal / Serbia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more