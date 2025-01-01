Menu
Ana Padrão
Persons
Persons
Date of Birth
4 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
6.8
Alma Viva
(2022)
4.8
The Beautiful Years
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.8
Alma Viva
Alma Viva
Drama
2022, Belgium / France / Portugal
4.8
The Beautiful Years
Gli anni belli
Comedy
2022, Italy / Portugal / Serbia
Watch trailer
