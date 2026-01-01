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Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson Marisa Berenson
Kinoafisha Persons Marisa Berenson

Marisa Berenson

Marisa Berenson

Date of Birth
15 February 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon (1975)
Romeo and Juliet 7.7
Romeo and Juliet (2015)
Valentino: The Last Emperor 7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story 7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
DogMan 7.1
DogMan DogMan
Drama, Action 2023, France
Watch trailer
Kubrick by Kubrick 7.1
Kubrick by Kubrick Kubrick by Kubrick
Documentary 2020, France / Poland
Halston 6.9
Halston Halston
Documentary 2019, USA
Romeo and Juliet 7.7
Romeo and Juliet Romeo and Juliet
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
The Love Punch 6.5
The Love Punch Love Punch
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Gigola 5.9
Gigola Gigola
Adult, Drama 2011, France
Watch trailer
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel 7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography 2011, USA
Weddings and Other Disasters 5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy 2010, Italy
Valentino: The Last Emperor 7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor Valentino: The Last Emperor
Biography, History, Documentary 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Colour Me Kubrick 5.6
Colour Me Kubrick Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy 2005, Great Britain / France
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le 5.5
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
Comedy, Romantic 2004, France / Belgium
Some Like It Cool 4.6
Some Like It Cool Casanova & Co.
Comedy 1977, France / Italy / Austria
Barry Lyndon 8
Barry Lyndon Barry Lyndon
Drama, History 1975, Great Britain / USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret Cabaret
Drama, Musical 1972, USA
Death in Venice 7
Death in Venice Death in Venice
Romantic, Drama 1971, Italy
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