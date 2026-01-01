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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Date of Birth
15 February 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Barry Lyndon
(1975)
7.7
Romeo and Juliet
(2015)
7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adult
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Theatrical
Year
All
2024
2023
2020
2019
2015
2013
2011
2010
2008
2005
2004
1977
1975
1972
1971
All
16
Films
16
Actress
16
7.4
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Biography, Documentary, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
DogMan
DogMan
Drama, Action
2023, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Kubrick by Kubrick
Kubrick by Kubrick
Documentary
2020, France / Poland
6.9
Halston
Halston
Documentary
2019, USA
7.7
Romeo and Juliet
Romeo and Juliet
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
6.5
The Love Punch
Love Punch
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
5.9
Gigola
Gigola
Adult, Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography
2011, USA
5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters
Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy
2010, Italy
7.6
Valentino: The Last Emperor
Valentino: The Last Emperor
Biography, History, Documentary
2008, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Colour Me Kubrick
Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy
2005, Great Britain / France
5.5
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
Comedy, Romantic
2004, France / Belgium
4.6
Some Like It Cool
Casanova & Co.
Comedy
1977, France / Italy / Austria
8
Barry Lyndon
Barry Lyndon
Drama, History
1975, Great Britain / USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
7.5
Cabaret
Cabaret
Drama, Musical
1972, USA
7
Death in Venice
Death in Venice
Romantic, Drama
1971, Italy
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