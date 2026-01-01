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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lou Doillon
Lou Doillon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Doillon
Lou Doillon
Lou Doillon
Date of Birth
4 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.9
Le Petit Amour
(1988)
6.6
Summer Things
(2002)
5.9
Gigola
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adult
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2011
2007
2006
2004
2002
1988
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
L'épervier
Action, Adventure
2011, France
5.9
Gigola
Gigola
Adult, Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Go Go Tales
Go Go Tales
Comedy, Drama
2007, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Sisters
Sisters
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2006, USA
5
Saint Ange
Saint Ange
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2004, France
6.6
Summer Things
Embrassez qui vous voudrez
Comedy
2002, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.9
Le Petit Amour
Kung-fu master!
Drama, Romantic
1988, France
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