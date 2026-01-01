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Lou Doillon Lou Doillon
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Doillon

Lou Doillon

Lou Doillon

Date of Birth
4 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Le Petit Amour 6.9
Le Petit Amour (1988)
Summer Things 6.6
Summer Things (2002)
Gigola 5.9
Gigola (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
L'épervier
L'épervier
Action, Adventure 2011, France
Gigola 5.9
Gigola Gigola
Adult, Drama 2011, France
Watch trailer
Go Go Tales 5.4
Go Go Tales Go Go Tales
Comedy, Drama 2007, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Sisters 4.2
Sisters Sisters
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2006, USA
Saint Ange 5
Saint Ange Saint Ange
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2004, France
Summer Things 6.6
Summer Things Embrassez qui vous voudrez
Comedy 2002, France / Great Britain / Italy
Le Petit Amour 6.9
Le Petit Amour Kung-fu master!
Drama, Romantic 1988, France
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