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Laure Charpentier Laure Charpentier
Kinoafisha Persons Laure Charpentier

Laure Charpentier

Laure Charpentier

Date of Birth
1 January 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress, Writer

Popular Films

Gigola 5.9
Gigola (2011)

Filmography

Gigola 5.9
Gigola Gigola
Adult, Drama 2011, France
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