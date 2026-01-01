Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Laure Charpentier
Laure Charpentier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laure Charpentier
Laure Charpentier
Laure Charpentier
Date of Birth
1 January 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress, Writer
Popular Films
5.9
Gigola
(2011)
Filmography
5.9
Gigola
Gigola
Adult, Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree