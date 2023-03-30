Viviane
Olivier, isn't it wonderful... We've become so close to them. We're practically like them. Look at Gaetan and Hermine... it's great! I'm happy. We've found truth, you know.
[kisses his shoulder, but he looks sad]
Viviane
What's wrong, Olivier?
Olivier
It's just the opposite.
Viviane
What's the opposite?
Olivier
We're lying. Whatever Gaetan says, we're tourists here.
Viviane
What do you mean, "tourists"? I don't get it, what's that supposed to mean?
[angry]
Viviane
It's disgusting, hearing you talk like that, you've spent months here with Gaetan, and that's all... You don't understand. What are you, stupid?
Olivier
Dancing's easy. Could you work with them?
Viviane
Yes, absolutely!
Olivier
Women are even more exploited here.
[Viviane starts to think]
Olivier
You know, Viviane, among the Kombugas society is bound by very strict rules.
Viviane
Same with ours.
Olivier
It's not the same thing... We're trying to break ours. When they dance, it's not just for the pleasure of it, it's to obey something. Look, this is the cemetery, they're dancing on their dead. We seek after pleasure, and maybe peace. They couldn't care less about that.
Viviane
I don't know, Olivier, but look at this festival. Everyone's happy together. Why do we all understand, without words... like real friends? Why the understanding, why is it so simple here, eh?
Olivier
It's O.K. But that doesn't mean much.
Viviane
You really disappoint me. You're just like my husband.
Olivier
Sure, we all like each other, but it doesn't go any farther. How can you expect real rapports between us, who tear down our social restrictions, and them, who live in terror and... and respect for taboos?
Viviane
I don't know, but it's possible. We're finding something else, that's all. Don't you believe in mysterious forces?
Olivier
Oh, sure, very much. But not in their way. For us, that's impossible. One can't forget one's past, Viviane. It's not possible to undo your conditioning. Once it's lost, innocence can't be found again. Paradise is a place with many exits, but no entrance... There's no way back from knowledge... When you fall from grace, that's it. I wonder, to find it again, whether we shouldn't do just the opposite of what we've done... If we shouldn't take another bite out of the apple.
[Viviane walks away]