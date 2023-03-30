Viviane Olivier, isn't it wonderful... We've become so close to them. We're practically like them. Look at Gaetan and Hermine... it's great! I'm happy. We've found truth, you know.

[kisses his shoulder, but he looks sad]

Viviane What's wrong, Olivier?

Olivier It's just the opposite.

Viviane What's the opposite?

Olivier We're lying. Whatever Gaetan says, we're tourists here.

Viviane What do you mean, "tourists"? I don't get it, what's that supposed to mean?

[angry]

Viviane It's disgusting, hearing you talk like that, you've spent months here with Gaetan, and that's all... You don't understand. What are you, stupid?

Olivier Dancing's easy. Could you work with them?

Viviane Yes, absolutely!

Olivier Women are even more exploited here.

[Viviane starts to think]

Olivier You know, Viviane, among the Kombugas society is bound by very strict rules.

Viviane Same with ours.

Olivier It's not the same thing... We're trying to break ours. When they dance, it's not just for the pleasure of it, it's to obey something. Look, this is the cemetery, they're dancing on their dead. We seek after pleasure, and maybe peace. They couldn't care less about that.

Viviane I don't know, Olivier, but look at this festival. Everyone's happy together. Why do we all understand, without words... like real friends? Why the understanding, why is it so simple here, eh?

Olivier It's O.K. But that doesn't mean much.

Viviane You really disappoint me. You're just like my husband.

Olivier Sure, we all like each other, but it doesn't go any farther. How can you expect real rapports between us, who tear down our social restrictions, and them, who live in terror and... and respect for taboos?

Viviane I don't know, but it's possible. We're finding something else, that's all. Don't you believe in mysterious forces?

Olivier Oh, sure, very much. But not in their way. For us, that's impossible. One can't forget one's past, Viviane. It's not possible to undo your conditioning. Once it's lost, innocence can't be found again. Paradise is a place with many exits, but no entrance... There's no way back from knowledge... When you fall from grace, that's it. I wonder, to find it again, whether we shouldn't do just the opposite of what we've done... If we shouldn't take another bite out of the apple.