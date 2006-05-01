Menu
Poster of Relative Strangers
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.3
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Relative Strangers

Relative Strangers

Relative Strangers 18+
Synopsis

On a mission to locate his biological parents, a tightly wound professional (Livingston) is befuddled to find that the couple who conceived him aren't exactly upper-class.
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 May 2006
Release date
29 June 2006 Russia 16+
29 June 2006 Kazakhstan
1 May 2006 USA
29 June 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $155,340
Production Garlin Pictures, Equity Pictures Medienfonds GmbH & Co. KG, Gordonstreet Pictures
Also known as
Relative Strangers, Extraña familia, Kai apo edo... oi goneis mou, Meet My Parents, Meet your parents, Mon vrai père et moi, Obcy krewni, Parentes Perfeitos, Pierdut familie!, Relative Strangers - ... sind das wirklich meine Eltern?, Relative Strangers - Aiuto! sono arrivati i miei, Relative Strangers - Eltern und andere Katastrophen, Relative strangers: una familia casi perfecta, Släkten är bäst, Socorro, Conheci os Meus Pais!, Sokk a jóból, Una familia casi perfecta, Võõrad sugulased, Και από εδώ... οι γονείς μου, Непознати роднини, Странные родственники
Director
Greg Glienna
Cast
Danny DeVito
Kathy Bates
Ron Livingston
Neve Campbell
Beverly D'Angelo
Cast and Crew
Film rating

Rate 14 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
