Marc Hosemann
Marc Hosemann
Marc Hosemann
Date of Birth
20 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Short Sharp Shock
(1998)
7.4
Soul Kitchen
(2009)
7.1
A Coffee in Berlin
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2012
2009
2006
1998
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actor
10
5.9
Cortex
Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
The Golden Glove
Der goldene Handschuh / The Golden Glove
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Perfume
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Germany
6.5
Magical Mystery oder die Rückkehr des Karl Schmidt
Magical Mystery oder die Rückkehr des Karl Schmidt
Comedy
2017, Germany
4.9
My Good Hans
Milyy Khans, dorogoy Pyotr
Drama
2015, Russia / Germany / Ukraine
Watch trailer
7.1
A Coffee in Berlin
Oh Boy
Drama, Comedy
2012, Germany
6.5
Rabbit Without Ears 2
Zweiohrküken
Comedy, Romantic
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen
Comedy
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
Black Sheep
Black Sheep
Horror, Comedy
2006, New Zealand
7.4
Short Sharp Shock
Kurz und Schmerzlos
Drama
1998, Germany
