Marc Hosemann
Date of Birth
20 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Short Sharp Shock 7.4
Short Sharp Shock (1998)
Soul Kitchen 7.4
Soul Kitchen (2009)
A Coffee in Berlin 7.1
A Coffee in Berlin (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cortex 5.9
Cortex Cortex
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany
The Golden Glove 6.4
The Golden Glove Der goldene Handschuh / The Golden Glove
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2019, Germany
Perfume 6.9
Perfume
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Germany
Magical Mystery oder die Rückkehr des Karl Schmidt 6.5
Magical Mystery oder die Rückkehr des Karl Schmidt Magical Mystery oder die Rückkehr des Karl Schmidt
Comedy 2017, Germany
My Good Hans 4.9
My Good Hans Milyy Khans, dorogoy Pyotr
Drama 2015, Russia / Germany / Ukraine
A Coffee in Berlin 7.1
A Coffee in Berlin Oh Boy
Drama, Comedy 2012, Germany
Rabbit Without Ears 2 6.5
Rabbit Without Ears 2 Zweiohrküken
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Germany
Soul Kitchen 7.4
Soul Kitchen Soul Kitchen
Comedy 2009, Germany
Black Sheep 6.4
Black Sheep Black Sheep
Horror, Comedy 2006, New Zealand
Short Sharp Shock 7.4
Short Sharp Shock Kurz und Schmerzlos
Drama 1998, Germany
