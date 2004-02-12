ProductionARTE, Bavaria Film International, Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM)
Also known as
Gegen die Wand, Head-On, Contra la pared, Mot väggen, 愛無止盡, Against the Wall, Ai yori Tsuyoku, Contra a Parede, Cu capul înainte, De plein fouet, Duvara Karşı, Fallal szemben, Galva į sieną, Glavom kroz zid, Glavom kroza zid, Głową w mur, Head On - A Esposa Turca, La sposa turca, Michigo sipeul ttae, Mod muren, Mot veggen, Proti múru, Proti zdi, Shakh-be-Shakh, Suoraan seinään, Μαζί; Ποτέ!, Головой о стену, Головою об стіну, Срещу стената, 勇往直前, 愛より強く, Головою до стіни, Назустріч стіні, 미치고 싶을 때, Head On
Film rating
7.3
Rate14 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
Dr. SchillerIf you want to end your life, end it. You don't have to kill yourself to do that.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.