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Poster of Head-On
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Head-On
7.3

Head-On

, 2004
Gegen die Wand
Germany, Turkey / Drama / 18+
Poster of Head-On
7.3

Cast

Birol Ünel
Cahit
Cem Akın
Aysel Iscan
Sibel Kekili
Sibel Kekili
Sibel
Catrin Striebeck
Maren
Meltem Cumbul
Meltem Cumbul
Güven Kiraç
Seref
Zarah Jane McKenzie
Barfrau in der Fabrik
Stefan Gebelhoff
Nico
Francesco Fiannaca
Mann am Tresen
Mona Mur
Stammkundin Zoe Bar
Ralph Misske
Ammer Patient 1 (Psychiatrie)
Director Fatih Akin
Writer Fatih Akin
Composer Alexander Hacke, Maceo Parker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2004
Online premiere 2 April 2004
World premiere 12 February 2004
Release date
10 July 2004 Russia
10 July 2004 Belarus
11 March 2004 Germany
22 October 2004 Italy
10 July 2004 Kazakhstan
12 November 2004 South Korea 18
8 July 2025 Turkey 18+
10 July 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $11,134,860
Production ARTE, Bavaria Film International, Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM)
Also known as
Gegen die Wand, Head-On, Contra la pared, Mot väggen, 愛無止盡, Against the Wall, Ai yori Tsuyoku, Contra a Parede, Cu capul înainte, De plein fouet, Duvara Karşı, Fallal szemben, Galva į sieną, Glavom kroz zid, Glavom kroza zid, Głową w mur, Head On - A Esposa Turca, La sposa turca, Michigo sipeul ttae, Mod muren, Mot veggen, Proti múru, Proti zdi, Shakh-be-Shakh, Suoraan seinään, Μαζί; Ποτέ!, Головой о стену, Головою об стіну, Срещу стената, 勇往直前, 愛より強く, Головою до стіни, Назустріч стіні, 미치고 싶을 때, Head On

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Dr. Schiller If you want to end your life, end it. You don't have to kill yourself to do that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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