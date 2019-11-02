Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Marie Laforêt
Marie Laforêt
Date of Birth
5 October 1939
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
2 November 2019
Occupation
Actress
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Purple Noon
(1960)
Tickets
7.4
The Camp Followers
(1965)
7.1
Tangos, the Exile of Gardel
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
War
Year
All
2008
1985
1984
1979
1965
1960
All
6
Films
6
Actress
6
6
God's Offices
Les bureaux de Dieu
Comedy
2008, France / Belgium
7.1
Tangos, the Exile of Gardel
Tangos, l'exil de Gardel
Drama
1985, Argentina
6.8
Happy Easter
Joyeuses Pâques
Comedy
1984, France
7.1
Flic ou voyou
Flic ou voyou
Action, Comedy, Drama, Crime
1979, France
7.4
The Camp Followers
Soldatesse, Le
Drama, War
1965, France / Italy / West Germany / Yugoslavia
8
Purple Noon
Plein soleil
Drama, Crime
1960, France / Italy
Tickets
