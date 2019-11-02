Marie Laforêt

Menu
Date of Birth
5 October 1939
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
2 November 2019
Occupation
Actress
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
God's Offices 6
God's Offices Les bureaux de Dieu
Comedy 2008, France / Belgium
Tangos, the Exile of Gardel 7.1
Tangos, the Exile of Gardel Tangos, l'exil de Gardel
Drama 1985, Argentina
Happy Easter 6.8
Happy Easter Joyeuses Pâques
Comedy 1984, France
Flic ou voyou 7.1
Flic ou voyou Flic ou voyou
Action, Comedy, Drama, Crime 1979, France
The Camp Followers 7.4
The Camp Followers Soldatesse, Le
Drama, War 1965, France / Italy / West Germany / Yugoslavia
Purple Noon 8
Purple Noon Plein soleil
Drama, Crime 1960, France / Italy
