Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Date of Birth
8 March 1900
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
20 February 1989

Popular Films

Schaste 7.6
Schaste (1934)
The Miracle Worker 7.1
The Miracle Worker (1936)
Il silenzio di Pelesjan 6.4
Il silenzio di Pelesjan (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il silenzio di Pelesjan 6.4
Il silenzio di Pelesjan Il silenzio di Pelesjan
Documentary 2011, Italy / Russia
The New Moscow 6.2
The New Moscow Novaya Moskva
Comedy 1938, USSR
The Miracle Worker 7.1
The Miracle Worker Chudesnitsa
Comedy 1936, USSR
Schaste 7.6
Schaste Schaste
Drama, Comedy 1934, USSR
