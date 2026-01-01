Menu
Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Aleksandr Ivanovich Medvedkin
Date of Birth
8 March 1900
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
20 February 1989
Popular Films
7.6
Schaste
(1934)
7.1
The Miracle Worker
(1936)
6.4
Il silenzio di Pelesjan
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2011
1938
1936
1934
All
4
Films
4
Actor
1
Writer
3
Director
3
6.4
Il silenzio di Pelesjan
Il silenzio di Pelesjan
Documentary
2011, Italy / Russia
6.2
The New Moscow
Novaya Moskva
Comedy
1938, USSR
7.1
The Miracle Worker
Chudesnitsa
Comedy
1936, USSR
7.6
Schaste
Schaste
Drama, Comedy
1934, USSR
