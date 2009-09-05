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Poster of Waking Sleeping Beauty
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Waking Sleeping Beauty
7.6

Waking Sleeping Beauty

, 2009
Waking Sleeping Beauty
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Waking Sleeping Beauty
7.6

Synopsis

The story of the Disney Renaissance, an incredibly prolific, successful and prestigious decade lasting from 1984 to 1994 that saw the fallen Walt Disney Animation Studios' unexpected progressive triumphant return to excellence.

Cast

Tim Burton
Tim Burton
John Lasseter
John Lasseter
Self
Don Bluth
John Musker
John Musker
Chris Emerson
Michael Aisner
Self
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Self
Roy E. Disney
Self
Don Hahn
Narrator
Glen Keane
Self
Ron Clements
Ron Clements
Self
Ron Clements
Ron Clements
Self
Director Don Hahn
Writer Patrick Pacheco
Composer Chris Bacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 18 January 2019
World premiere 5 September 2009
Release date
5 September 2009 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $84,918
Production Red Shoes, Stone Circle Pictures
Also known as
Waking Sleeping Beauty, Despertando a la bella durmiente, La belle au bois dormant éveillée, Acordando a Bela Adormecida, Il risveglio della magia, La bella durmiente despierta, O Despertar da Bela Adormecida, Persistence of Vision, Как разбудить Спящую красавицу, 眠れる森の美女を目覚めさせる, Persistence of Vision USA

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

Peter Schneider People always talked about Roy as the idiot nephew. That was his nickname. Nothing could be further from the truth. He was smart, unassuming and powerful. You could easily underestimate him, but you did so at your own peril.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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