The story of the Disney Renaissance, an incredibly prolific, successful and prestigious decade lasting from 1984 to 1994 that saw the fallen Walt Disney Animation Studios' unexpected progressive triumphant return to excellence.
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Film rating
7.6
Rate15 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
Peter SchneiderPeople always talked about Roy as the idiot nephew. That was his nickname. Nothing could be further from the truth. He was smart, unassuming and powerful. You could easily underestimate him, but you did so at your own peril.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.