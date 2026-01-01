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Michael Aisner Michael Aisner
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Aisner

Michael Aisner

Michael Aisner

Date of Birth
7 March 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Waking Sleeping Beauty 7.6
Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009)
Sketches of Frank Gehry 7.1
Sketches of Frank Gehry (2005)
Red Penguins 6.8
Red Penguins (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Red Penguins 6.8
Red Penguins Red Penguins
Documentary 2019, Germany / Russia / USA
Waking Sleeping Beauty 7.6
Waking Sleeping Beauty Waking Sleeping Beauty
Documentary 2009, USA
Sketches of Frank Gehry 7.1
Sketches of Frank Gehry Sketches of Frank Gehry
Biography, Documentary 2005, USA / Germany
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