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Filmography
Michael Aisner
Michael Aisner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Aisner
Michael Aisner
Michael Aisner
Date of Birth
7 March 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.6
Waking Sleeping Beauty
(2009)
7.1
Sketches of Frank Gehry
(2005)
6.8
Red Penguins
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Documentary
Year
All
2019
2009
2005
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.8
Red Penguins
Red Penguins
Documentary
2019, Germany / Russia / USA
7.6
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Documentary
2009, USA
7.1
Sketches of Frank Gehry
Sketches of Frank Gehry
Biography, Documentary
2005, USA / Germany
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