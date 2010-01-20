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Poster of Zero II
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Zero II
7.5

Zero II

, 2010
Zero II
Lithuania / Thriller, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Zero II
7.5

Cast

Žemyna Ašmontaitė
Karolina
Donatas Ivanauskas
Doncia
Kęstutis Jakštas
Silvestras
Inga Jankauskaite
Lika
Bronius Kindurys
Bronius
Aurimas Meliesius
Vita's Husband
Mindaugas Papinigis
Vova
Andrius Paulavicius
Andrius Paulavicius
Zenka
Ramunas Rudokas
Maksas
Vytautas Sapranauskas
Kesha
Kristina Savickyte
Soap Opera Actress
Director Emilis Welyvis
Writer Jonas Banys, Aidas Puklevicius, Emilis Welyvis
Composer Endless Happy, Andrius Kauklys, Marius Narbutis, Saulius Prusaitis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 20 January 2010
Release date
10 August 2011 Germany
21 January 2010 Lithuania
31 January 2010 USA
Budget 1,000,000 LTL
Worldwide Gross $368,432
Production Kinokultas
Also known as
Zero 2, Null 2, Shoot 'em Down, Зеро 2, Zero II

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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