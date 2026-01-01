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Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis Juozas Budraitis
Kinoafisha Persons Juozas Budraitis

Juozas Budraitis

Juozas Budraitis

Date of Birth
6 October 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Demobbed 8.1
Demobbed (2000)
Parade 7.8
Parade (2022)
Wounded Game 7.8
Wounded Game (1977)

Filmography

The Night Screening 5.7
The Night Screening The Night Screening/Naktinis seansas
Drama 2025, Lithuania
Sand in Your Hair 7.3
Sand in Your Hair Sand in Your Hair
Drama 2025, Lithuania
Ageev 6.7
Ageev
Detective, Drama 2022, Russia
Parade 7.8
Parade Paradas
Comedy, Drama 2022, Lithuania
The Sign Painter 7.2
The Sign Painter The Sign Painter
Drama 2020, Latvia / Czechia / Lithuania
Anton 7.5
Anton Anton
Drama 2019, Ukraine / Georgia / Lithuania / USA / Spain / Canada
Syn 7.1
Syn
Drama, 2016, Russia
5.9
Edeno Sodas Edeno Sodas
Comedy 2015, Lithuania
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