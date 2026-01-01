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Filmography
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Date of Birth
6 October 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Demobbed
(2000)
7.8
Parade
(2022)
7.8
Wounded Game
(1977)
Filmography
5.7
The Night Screening
The Night Screening/Naktinis seansas
Drama
2025, Lithuania
7.3
Sand in Your Hair
Sand in Your Hair
Drama
2025, Lithuania
6.7
Ageev
Detective, Drama
2022, Russia
7.8
Parade
Paradas
Comedy, Drama
2022, Lithuania
7.2
The Sign Painter
The Sign Painter
Drama
2020, Latvia / Czechia / Lithuania
7.5
Anton
Anton
Drama
2019, Ukraine / Georgia / Lithuania / USA / Spain / Canada
7.1
Syn
Drama,
2016, Russia
5.9
Edeno Sodas
Edeno Sodas
Comedy
2015, Lithuania
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