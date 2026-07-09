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Poster of Daniel: The Fiery Furnace
Daniel: The Fiery Furnace - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Daniel: The Fiery Furnace

Daniel: The Fiery Furnace

, 2026
Daniel
Canada, USA / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Daniel: The Fiery Furnace
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Daniel: The Fiery Furnace - Teaser
Daniel: The Fiery Furnace  Teaser

Synopsis

During the Jewish exile to Babylon, Daniel and his friends face trials as Babylon's armies conquer Jerusalem. Under King Nebuchadnezzar, they gain royal favor but make enemies. Their faith is tested at the fiery furnace.

Cast

Mena Massoud
Mena Massoud
Daniel
Elijah Alexander
King Nebuchadnezzar
Luke McGibney
Shacar
Chandan Roy Sanyal
Ashpenaz
Zachary Coffin
Benedict Garrett
Rider
Geoffrey Giuliano
Bimal Oberoi
Mysterious Man
Vladimir Angelove
Hilkiah
Adam Lahraoui
Mishael
Zaki Ali
Azariah
Sophia Decaro
Susanna
Director Daniel Kooman, Matthew Kooman
Writer Daniel Kooman, Matthew Kooman
Composer Tyler Michael Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 September 2026
Production Unveil Studios, Pinnacle Peak Pictures
Also known as
Daniel, Daniel & the Fiery Furnace

Film rating

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Film Trailers

All trailers
Daniel: The Fiery Furnace - Teaser
Daniel: The Fiery Furnace Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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