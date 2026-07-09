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Daniel: The Fiery Furnace
Daniel: The Fiery Furnace
, 2026
Daniel
Canada, USA / Drama
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Daniel: The Fiery Furnace
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Synopsis
During the Jewish exile to Babylon, Daniel and his friends face trials as Babylon's armies conquer Jerusalem. Under King Nebuchadnezzar, they gain royal favor but make enemies. Their faith is tested at the fiery furnace.
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Cast
Mena Massoud
Daniel
Elijah Alexander
King Nebuchadnezzar
Luke McGibney
Shacar
Chandan Roy Sanyal
Ashpenaz
Zachary Coffin
Benedict Garrett
Rider
Geoffrey Giuliano
Bimal Oberoi
Mysterious Man
Vladimir Angelove
Hilkiah
Adam Lahraoui
Mishael
Zaki Ali
Azariah
Sophia Decaro
Susanna
Director
Daniel Kooman
,
Matthew Kooman
Writer
Daniel Kooman
,
Matthew Kooman
Composer
Tyler Michael Smith
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 September 2026
Production
Unveil Studios, Pinnacle Peak Pictures
Also known as
Daniel, Daniel & the Fiery Furnace
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