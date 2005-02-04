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Poster of Black
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Black
8.1

Black

, 2005
Black
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Black
8.1

Synopsis

The cathartic tale of a young woman who can't see, hear or talk and the teacher who brings a ray of light into her dark world.

Cast

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Debraj Sahai
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Michelle McNally
Shernaz Patel
Catherine 'Cathy' McNally
Ayesha Kapur
Young Michelle McNally
Dhritiman Chatterjee
Paul McNally
Sillo Mahava
Mrs. Gomes
Chippy Gangjee
Principal Fernandes
Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal
Ms. Nair
Salome
Martha
Kenneth Desai
Dr. Mehta
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Writer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia
Composer Monty Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 4 February 2005
Release date
4 February 2005 Australia
6 September 2016 France
4 February 2005 Great Britain
4 February 2005 India
4 February 2005 Romania 15
27 August 2009 South Korea
9 February 2005 UAE
4 February 2005 USA
Budget 180,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,266,341
Production Applause Bhansali Productions, Applause Entertainment Ltd., SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Black, Escuridão, Întuneric, Zulmat, Последняя надежда, 黑色的風采, 블랙 (2005), Negro, 블랙, 블랙 2005, Black (2005) - Hindi -, Black - Hindi, Black -Hindi, black 2005, Black 2005 Hindi, Black Hindi, black (2005)

Film rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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