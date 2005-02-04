ProductionApplause Bhansali Productions, Applause Entertainment Ltd., SLB Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Black, Escuridão, Întuneric, Zulmat, Последняя надежда, 黑色的風采, 블랙 (2005), Negro, 블랙, 블랙 2005, Black (2005) - Hindi -, Black - Hindi, Black -Hindi, black 2005, Black 2005 Hindi, Black Hindi, black (2005)
Film rating
8.1
Rate11 votes
8.1IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Debraj SahaiLife is an ice-cream. Enjoy it before it melts.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.