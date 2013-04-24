ProductionAsia Digital Entertainment, Asia Digital Entertainment, Gemini Industries
Also known as
A Common Man, Death Watch, Das Gesetz in meiner Hand, Last Minutes, Mirni terorista, Objetivo terrorista, Sıradan Bir Adam, Terrorist, Um Homem Comum, Un hombre común, Zwyczajny człowiek, Ένας συνηθισμένος άνθρωπος, Обычный человек, ラスト・ミニッツ
Film rating
4.9
Rate10 votes
4.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.