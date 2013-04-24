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Poster of A Common Man
4.9
Kinoafisha Films A Common Man
4.9

A Common Man

, 2012
A Common Man
USA, Sri Lanka / Thriller, Action / 18+
Poster of A Common Man
4.9

Synopsis

A terrorist plants several bombs throughout the city of Colombo, Sri Lanka and threatens to detonate them unless prisoners are released.

Cast

Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
The Man
Ben Cross
Ben Cross
DIG
Patrick Rutnam
IP Mohideen
Frederick-James Koch
IP Ranjan
Numaya Siriwardena
Dilky
Jerome de Silva
SP Victor
Dushyanth Weeraman
Dilfer
Mohamed Adamaly
Chief Secretary
Kian O'Grady
Sergeant Bernard
Susan Zareena
Aisa
Director Chandran Rutnam
Writer Neeraj Pandey, Chandran Rutnam
Composer Ramesh Vinayakam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Sri Lanka
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 24 April 2013
Release date
24 April 2013 Russia 16+
1 October 2013 Germany
24 March 2014 Great Britain
24 April 2013 Kazakhstan
30 June 2013 USA
24 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $112,633
Production Asia Digital Entertainment, Asia Digital Entertainment, Gemini Industries
Also known as
A Common Man, Death Watch, Das Gesetz in meiner Hand, Last Minutes, Mirni terorista, Objetivo terrorista, Sıradan Bir Adam, Terrorist, Um Homem Comum, Un hombre común, Zwyczajny człowiek, Ένας συνηθισμένος άνθρωπος, Обычный человек, ラスト・ミニッツ

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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