IMDb Rating: 5.5
From Prada to Nada

From Prada to Nada

From Prada to Nada 18+
Synopsis

A Latina spin on Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility," where two spoiled sisters who have been left penniless after their father's sudden death are forced to move in with their estranged aunt in East Los Angeles.
From Prada to Nada - trailer in russian
From Prada to Nada  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 28 February 2017
World premiere 28 January 2011
Release date
7 July 2011 Russia Каравелла-DDC
7 July 2011 Belarus
11 October 2011 Denmark
7 July 2011 Kazakhstan
28 January 2011 USA
7 July 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $4,072,098
Production Madison Wells, Gilbert Films, Lionsgate
Also known as
From Prada to Nada, Pobres divas, Sem Prada Nem Nada, Az élet Prada nélkül, Gospodicni v getu, Ilma viimsegi sendita, Lý Trí Và Tình Cảm, Prada albo nic, Prada i почуття, Prada и чувства, Sãracele dive, Sense and Sensibilidad, Varlıktan Yokluğa
Director
Angel Gracia
Cast
April Bowlby
April Bowlby
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle
Alexa PenaVega
Alexa PenaVega
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama
Adriana Barraza
Adriana Barraza
Cast and Crew
6.5
5.5 IMDb
Goofs

While Nora and Edward are kissing in the kitchen, Mary comes in and says she will fetch a fork, but instead takes a spoon from the drawer and hastily leaves the room. This isn't a mistake in her character but a gag in the film — she simply grabbed the first piece of cutlery to hand because she was flustered in the moment.

From Prada to Nada - trailer in russian
From Prada to Nada Trailer in russian
From Prada to Nada - trailer in russian 2
From Prada to Nada Trailer in russian 2
