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April Bowlby
April Bowlby April Bowlby
Kinoafisha Persons April Bowlby

April Bowlby

April Bowlby

Date of Birth
30 July 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
You're the Worst 8.1
You're the Worst (2014)

Filmography

Father Christmas Is Back 4.6
Father Christmas Is Back Father Christmas Is Back
Comedy 2021, Great Britain
Doom Patrol 7.6
Doom Patrol
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
You're the Worst 8.1
You're the Worst
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
From Prada to Nada 6.5
From Prada to Nada From Prada to Nada
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Drop Dead Diva 7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
The Big Bang Theory 8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy 2007, USA
Psych 8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2006, USA
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