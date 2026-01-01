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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
April Bowlby
April Bowlby
Kinoafisha
Persons
April Bowlby
April Bowlby
April Bowlby
Date of Birth
30 July 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.1
You're the Worst
(2014)
Filmography
4.6
Father Christmas Is Back
Father Christmas Is Back
Comedy
2021, Great Britain
7.6
Doom Patrol
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
8.1
You're the Worst
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
6.5
From Prada to Nada
From Prada to Nada
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy
2007, USA
8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2006, USA
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