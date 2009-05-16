Menu
Poster of Veronika Decides to Die
Kinoafisha Films Veronika Decides to Die

Veronika Decides to Die

Veronika Decides to Die 18+
Synopsis

After a frantic suicide attempt, Veronika awakens inside a mysterious mental asylum. Under the supervision of an unorthodox psychiatrist who specializes in controversial treatment, Veronika learns that she has only weeks to live.
Veronika Decides to Die - trailer
Veronika Decides to Die  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 16 May 2009
Release date
11 March 2010 Russia Парадиз 16+
18 November 2010 Austria
11 March 2010 Belarus
16 May 2009 France
30 September 2010 Germany
8 February 2011 Greece
11 March 2010 Kazakhstan
13 September 2012 Portugal
21 August 2009 USA
11 March 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,709,178
Production Das Films, Future Films, Muse Productions
Also known as
Veronika Decides to Die, Veronika decide morir, Veronika Decide Morrer, Veronika se rozhodla zemřít, I Veronika apofasizei na pethanei, Veronika beschließt zu sterben, Veronika beslutter sig for at dø, Veronika bestämmer sig för att dö, Veronika décide de mourir, Veronika decide di morire, Veronika je odlučila umrijeti, Veronika meg akar halni, Veronika otsustab surra, Veronika päättää kuolla, Veronika ryztasi mirti, Veronika se hotaraste sa moara, Veronika se odloči umreti, Veronika vil dø, Weronika postanawia umrzeć, Η Βερόνικα αποφασίζει να πεθάνει, Вероника је одлучила да умре/Veronika je odlučila da umre, Вероника решава да умре, Вероника решает умереть, Вероніка вирішує померти, ベロニカは死ぬことにした, 薇若妮卡想不開
Director
Emily Young
Cast
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews

Богиня 2 April 2015, 12:51
Ребят,фильм плучился!!!согласна с тем что риск снять фильм по книге П.Коэльо большой,но удалось и оч даже.ожидала будет ужасно. тема раскрыта,… Read more…
Quotes
Veronika [first lines]
Veronika Well, let's see. After you decide that I'm depressed, or whatever, you'll put me on meds, right? Well I know hundreds of people on them and they're all doing just fine. Really. I'll go back to work on my new anti-depressants, have dinner with my parents and persuade them I'm back to being the normal one who never gives them any trouble. And one day some guy will ask me to marry him. He'll be nice enough. That'll make my parents very happy. The first year we'll make love all the time, and in the second and third less and less. But just as we're getting sick of each other, I'll get pregnant. Taking care of kids, holding onto jobs, paying mortgages, It'll keep us on an even keel for a while. Then about ten years into it he'll have an affair because I'm too busy and I'm too tired. And I'll find out. I'll threaten to kill him, his mistress... myself. We'll get past it. A few years later he'll have another one. This time I'm just going to pretend that I don't know because somehow kicking up a fuss just doesn't seem worth the trouble this time. And I'll live out the rest of my days sometimes wishing my kids could have the life that I never had. Other times secretly pleased they're turning into repeats of me. I'm fine. Really.
