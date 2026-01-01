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Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen Erika Christensen
Kinoafisha Persons Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen

Date of Birth
19 August 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Lie to Me 8.0
Lie to Me (2009)
Will Trent 7.7
Will Trent (2023)
The Upside of Anger 6.8
The Upside of Anger (2005)

Filmography

Will Trent 7.7
Will Trent
Drama, Crime 2023, USA
Cheaper by the Dozen 3.8
Cheaper by the Dozen Cheaper by the Dozen
Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Watch trailer
KIMI 5.8
KIMI Kimi
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Two for One 6.1
Two for One All At Once
Drama 2016, USA
My Boyfriends' Dogs 5.9
My Boyfriends' Dogs My Boyfriends' Dogs
Comedy 2014, USA
The Tortured 5.5
The Tortured The Tortured
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2010, USA / Canada
Lie to Me 8
Lie to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2009, USA
Veronika Decides to Die 6.4
Veronika Decides to Die Veronika Decides to Die
Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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