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Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen
Date of Birth
19 August 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Lie to Me
(2009)
7.7
Will Trent
(2023)
6.8
The Upside of Anger
(2005)
Filmography
7.7
Will Trent
Drama, Crime
2023, USA
3.8
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen
Comedy, Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
KIMI
Kimi
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Two for One
All At Once
Drama
2016, USA
5.9
My Boyfriends' Dogs
My Boyfriends' Dogs
Comedy
2014, USA
5.5
The Tortured
The Tortured
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2010, USA / Canada
8
Lie to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2009, USA
6.4
Veronika Decides to Die
Veronika Decides to Die
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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