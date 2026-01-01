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Anne Kessler Anne Kessler
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Kessler

Anne Kessler

Anne Kessler

Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Winter Boy 6.8
Winter Boy (2022)
Private Fears in Public Places 6.7
Private Fears in Public Places (2006)
Two Pianos 5.8
Two Pianos (2025)

Filmography

Two Pianos 5.8
Two Pianos Deux pianos
Drama, Music, Romantic 2025, France / Turkey
Winter Boy 6.8
Winter Boy Le lycéen
Drama 2022, France
Private Fears in Public Places 6.7
Private Fears in Public Places Coeurs
Romantic, Drama 2006, France / Italy
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