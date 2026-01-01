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Filmography
Anne Kessler
Anne Kessler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Kessler
Anne Kessler
Anne Kessler
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Winter Boy
(2022)
6.7
Private Fears in Public Places
(2006)
5.8
Two Pianos
(2025)
Filmography
5.8
Two Pianos
Deux pianos
Drama, Music, Romantic
2025, France / Turkey
6.8
Winter Boy
Le lycéen
Drama
2022, France
6.7
Private Fears in Public Places
Coeurs
Romantic, Drama
2006, France / Italy
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