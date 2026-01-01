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About
Filmography
Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz
Date of Birth
18 December 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
(2016)
7.3
A Very Long Engagement
(2004)
7.0
See You Up There
(2017)
Filmography
6.9
Savages
Sauvages
Animation, Family
2024, Belgium / France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.4
Bernadette
Bernadette
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
OVNI(s)
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2021, France
6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime
2021, France
6.8
Bye Bye Morons
Adieu les cons
Drama, Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.6
French Tech
Les 2 Alfred
Comedy
2020, France
6
Chamboultout
Chamboultout
Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
6.2
Knock
Knock
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
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