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Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz Michel Vuillermoz
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Vuillermoz

Michel Vuillermoz

Michel Vuillermoz

Date of Birth
18 December 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

My Life as a Zucchini 7.6
My Life as a Zucchini (2016)
A Very Long Engagement 7.3
A Very Long Engagement (2004)
See You Up There 7.0
See You Up There (2017)

Filmography

Savages 6.9
Savages Sauvages
Animation, Family 2024, Belgium / France / Switzerland
Watch trailer
Bernadette 6.4
Bernadette Bernadette
Drama 2023, France
Watch trailer
OVNI(s)
OVNI(s)
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2021, France
Une affaire française 6.4
Une affaire française
Drama, Crime 2021, France
Bye Bye Morons 6.8
Bye Bye Morons Adieu les cons
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
Watch trailer
French Tech 6.6
French Tech Les 2 Alfred
Comedy 2020, France
Chamboultout 6
Chamboultout Chamboultout
Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
Knock 6.2
Knock Knock
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
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