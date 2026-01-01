Every woman has her most vulnerable point. For some, it's the nape of the neck, the waist, the hands. For Claire, in that position, in that light, it was her knee.

Jerome Every woman has her most vulnerable point. For some, it's the nape of the neck, the waist, the hands. For Claire, in that position, in that light, it was her knee.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.