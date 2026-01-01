Le genou de Claire, Claire's Knee, Claireino koljeno, Claires Knie, O Joelho de Claire, Claire térde, Claire'in Dizi, Clairen polvi, Claires knä, Claires knæ, Claires kne, Genunchiul lui Claire, Il ginocchio di Claire, Klerino koleno, Kolano Klary, Kurêru no hiza, La rodilla de Claire, La rodilla de Clara, Six Contes Moraux V: Le genou de Claire, Six Moral Tales V: Claire's Knee, Το γόνατο της Κλαίρης, Колено Клер, Коліно Клер, Коляното на Клер, クレールの膝, 克拉之膝, 克莱尔的膝盖, 클레르의 무릎, 클레오의 무릎
Film rating
7.4
Rate15 votes
7.4IMDb
Quotes
JeromeEvery woman has her most vulnerable point. For some, it's the nape of the neck, the waist, the hands. For Claire, in that position, in that light, it was her knee.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.