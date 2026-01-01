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Poster of Claire's Knee
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Claire's Knee
7.4

Claire's Knee

, 1970
Genou de Claire, Le
France / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Claire's Knee
7.4

Cast

Jean-Claude Brialy
Jean-Claude Brialy
Jérôme
Aurora Cornu
Aurora the Novelist
Béatrice Romand
Laura
Michèle Montel
Madame Walter
Gérard Falconetti
Gilles
Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Vincent
Laurence de Monaghan
Claire
Sandra Franchina
Director Éric Rohmer
Writer Éric Rohmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 11 December 1970
Release date
11 December 1970 France
21 February 1971 Greece
24 August 1971 Sweden
21 February 1971 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,112
Production Les Films du Losange
Also known as
Le genou de Claire, Claire's Knee, Claireino koljeno, Claires Knie, O Joelho de Claire, Claire térde, Claire'in Dizi, Clairen polvi, Claires knä, Claires knæ, Claires kne, Genunchiul lui Claire, Il ginocchio di Claire, Klerino koleno, Kolano Klary, Kurêru no hiza, La rodilla de Claire, La rodilla de Clara, Six Contes Moraux V: Le genou de Claire, Six Moral Tales V: Claire's Knee, Το γόνατο της Κλαίρης, Колено Клер, Коліно Клер, Коляното на Клер, クレールの膝, 克拉之膝, 克莱尔的膝盖, 클레르의 무릎, 클레오의 무릎

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Jerome Every woman has her most vulnerable point. For some, it's the nape of the neck, the waist, the hands. For Claire, in that position, in that light, it was her knee.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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