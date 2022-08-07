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6.2
Kinoafisha
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Ekspress
6.2
Ekspress
, 2022
Ekspress
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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6.2
Ekspress
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Artur Khatagov
Viktor
Milina Khakirova
Anya
Lev Zulkarnaev
Sergey Gayterov
Seryy
Irina Denisova
Masha
Aleksey Ilyin
Muzh Niny
Mikhail Khuranov
Fizruk
Aleksey Kirsanov
Lysyy
Arina Marakulina
Olga
Olga Filimonova
Nina
Khalil Musayev
Dekan
Director
Ruslan Bratov
Writer
Evgeniy Sytyy
,
Ruslan Bratov
,
Mikhail Khuranov
Composer
Sergei Golikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
21 October 2022
World premiere
7 August 2022
Release date
22 September 2022
Russia
Экспонента
Worldwide Gross
$132,846
Production
Mars Media, Stereotactic
Also known as
Ekspress, Express, Экспресс
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
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Updated 6 May 2025
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Ekspress
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