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Poster of Ekspress
6.2
Ekspress - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ekspress
6.2

Ekspress

, 2022
Ekspress
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ekspress
6.2
Ekspress - Trailer
Ekspress  Trailer

Cast

Pavel Vorozhtsov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Artur Khatagov
Viktor
Milina Khakirova
Anya
Lev Zulkarnaev
Lev Zulkarnaev
Sergey Gayterov
Seryy
Irina Denisova
Irina Denisova
Masha
Aleksey Ilyin
Aleksey Ilyin
Muzh Niny
Mikhail Khuranov
Fizruk
Aleksey Kirsanov
Aleksey Kirsanov
Lysyy
Arina Marakulina
Olga
Olga Filimonova
Olga Filimonova
Nina
Khalil Musayev
Dekan
Director Ruslan Bratov
Writer Evgeniy Sytyy, Ruslan Bratov, Mikhail Khuranov
Composer Sergei Golikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 21 October 2022
World premiere 7 August 2022
Release date
22 September 2022 Russia Экспонента
Worldwide Gross $132,846
Production Mars Media, Stereotactic
Also known as
Ekspress, Express, Экспресс

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Ekspress - Trailer
Ekspress Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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