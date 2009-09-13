ProductionMillennium Films, Langley Films, Class 5 Films
Leaves of Grass, Çim Yaprakları, Co w trawce piszczy, Double Trouble, Escroc(s) en herbe, Escrocs en herbe, Fratelli in erba, Fulles d'herba, Gefährliches Gras, Hermanos de sangre, Hojas de hierba, Irmãos de Sangue, Miris trave, Rohulehed, San dyo stagones nero, Stabljike trave, Travne bilke, Žoles lapai, Стръкчета трева, Травка, 雙子陰謀
Quotes
BolgerDo you believe in a higher power?
Brady KincaidYea, I do. I do. It's the only way to make sense of all this. Otherwise, it's just pure fucking chaos.
BolgerLike where we is created by him and he judges what we do?
Brady KincaidWell, I think it's more like... like parallel lines.
BolgerParallel lines?
Brady KincaidYou know, like two lines go on and on forever and don't ever touch?
BolgerYea.
Brady Kincaid'Cept, they don't actually exist in nature. And man can't create true parallel. It's just more of a concept... Well that concept, that perfection, we know it exists and we think about it, but we can't ever get there ourselves. I think that right there is God.