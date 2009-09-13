Bolger Do you believe in a higher power?

Brady Kincaid Yea, I do. I do. It's the only way to make sense of all this. Otherwise, it's just pure fucking chaos.

Bolger Like where we is created by him and he judges what we do?

Brady Kincaid Well, I think it's more like... like parallel lines.

Bolger Parallel lines?

Brady Kincaid You know, like two lines go on and on forever and don't ever touch?

Bolger Yea.