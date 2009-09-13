Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Leaves of Grass
Poster of Leaves of Grass
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Leaves of Grass

Leaves of Grass

Leaves of Grass 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An Ivy League professor is lured back to his Oklahoma hometown, where his twin brother, a small-time pot grower, has concocted a scheme to take down a local drug lord.
Leaves of Grass - trailer
Leaves of Grass  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 13 September 2009
Release date
14 September 2009 Russia 18+
17 September 2010 Australia
13 September 2009 Canada
29 October 2010 Germany
17 September 2010 Italy
14 September 2009 Kazakhstan
31 October 2013 Spain
17 September 2010 USA
14 September 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,034,214
Production Millennium Films, Langley Films, Class 5 Films
Also known as
Leaves of Grass, Çim Yaprakları, Co w trawce piszczy, Double Trouble, Escroc(s) en herbe, Escrocs en herbe, Fratelli in erba, Fulles d'herba, Gefährliches Gras, Hermanos de sangre, Hojas de hierba, Irmãos de Sangue, Miris trave, Rohulehed, San dyo stagones nero, Stabljike trave, Travne bilke, Žoles lapai, Стръкчета трева, Травка, 雙子陰謀
Director
Tim Blake Nelson
Tim Blake Nelson
Cast
Edward Norton
Edward Norton
Tim Blake Nelson
Tim Blake Nelson
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Randal Reeder
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Leaves of Grass
Vasiliy 5.8
Vasiliy (2024)
Goats 5.6
Goats (2012)
Stone 5.8
Stone (2010)
The Girl in the Park 6.6
The Girl in the Park (2007)
Grand Piano 5.9
Grand Piano (2013)
Father of Invention 6.5
Father of Invention (2010)
Pride and Glory 7.3
Pride and Glory (2008)
King of California 6.6
King of California (2007)
The Painted Veil 7.5
The Painted Veil (2006)
Down in the Valley 5.7
Down in the Valley (2005)
Death to Smoochy 6.7
Death to Smoochy (2002)
Keeping the Faith 7.3
Keeping the Faith (2000)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Bolger Do you believe in a higher power?
Brady Kincaid Yea, I do. I do. It's the only way to make sense of all this. Otherwise, it's just pure fucking chaos.
Bolger Like where we is created by him and he judges what we do?
Brady Kincaid Well, I think it's more like... like parallel lines.
Bolger Parallel lines?
Brady Kincaid You know, like two lines go on and on forever and don't ever touch?
Bolger Yea.
Brady Kincaid 'Cept, they don't actually exist in nature. And man can't create true parallel. It's just more of a concept... Well that concept, that perfection, we know it exists and we think about it, but we can't ever get there ourselves. I think that right there is God.
Film Trailers All trailers
Leaves of Grass - trailer
Leaves of Grass Trailer
Leaves of Grass - fragment 1
Leaves of Grass Fragment 1
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more