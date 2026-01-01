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Lucy DeVito
Lucy DeVito Lucy DeVito
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy DeVito

Lucy DeVito

Lucy DeVito

Date of Birth
11 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
147 cm (4 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Deadbeat 7.1
Deadbeat (2014)
Leaves of Grass 6.9
Leaves of Grass (2009)
Melissa & Joey 6.9
Melissa & Joey (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Sudden Case of Christmas 5.4
A Sudden Case of Christmas A Sudden Case of Christmas
Comedy, Family 2024, Italy / Great Britain
The List 5.8
The List The List
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Comedian 5.7
The Comedian The Comedian
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Deadbeat 7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy 2014, USA
Melissa & Joey 6.9
Melissa & Joey
Comedy, Family 2010, USA
Leaves of Grass 6.9
Leaves of Grass Leaves of Grass
Thriller, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Good Night 6.6
The Good Night The Good Night
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA / Great Britain
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