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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lucy DeVito
Lucy DeVito
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy DeVito
Lucy DeVito
Lucy DeVito
Date of Birth
11 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
147 cm (4 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Deadbeat
(2014)
6.9
Leaves of Grass
(2009)
6.9
Melissa & Joey
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2016
2014
2010
2009
2007
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actress
7
5.4
A Sudden Case of Christmas
A Sudden Case of Christmas
Comedy, Family
2024, Italy / Great Britain
5.8
The List
The List
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Comedian
The Comedian
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy
2014, USA
6.9
Melissa & Joey
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
6.9
Leaves of Grass
Leaves of Grass
Thriller, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Good Night
The Good Night
Comedy, Drama
2007, USA / Great Britain
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