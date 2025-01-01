Menu
Amelia Campbell
Amelia Campbell
Date of Birth
4 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
0.0
The Chair Company
(2025)
Filmography
The Chair Company
Comedy
2025, USA
