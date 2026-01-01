Bless the Beasts & Children, Bendice a los animales y a los niños, ... und sie sind nur Kinder, Abençoai as Feras e as Crianças, Áldd meg az állatokat és a gyermekeket, Binecuvântați animalele și copiii, De utstötta, Denkt bloß nicht, dass wir heulen, Denkt bloß nicht, daß wir heulen, Denme un joven, les daré un hombre, Denme un niño, les daré un hombre, Drenge bli'r mænd, Juurettomat, Os Homens do Amanhã, Szkoła kowbojów, Благослови зверей и детей, Благослови звірів і дітей, 動物と子供たちの詩, ...und sie sind nur Kinder, 여섯 소년들
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
WheatiesJesus Christ, you kids want to go blind? Now cut that out and go to sleep!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.