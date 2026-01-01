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Poster of Bless the Beasts and Children
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Bless the Beasts and Children
6.8

Bless the Beasts and Children

, 1971
Bless The Beasts And Children
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Bless the Beasts and Children
6.8

Cast

Bill Mumy
Teft
Barry Robins
Cotton
Darel Glaser
Goodenow
Bob Kramer
Marc Vahanian
Lally 2
Jesse White
Sid Shecker
Ken Swofford
Wheaties
David Ketchum
Camp Director
Elaine Devry
Cotton's Mother
Miles Chapin
Shecker
Robert Jayson Kramer
Lally 1
Director Stanley Kramer
Writer Glendon Swarthout, Mac Benoff
Composer Perry Botkin Jr., Barry De Vorzon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 30 July 1971
Release date
30 July 1971 Russia 12+
30 July 1971 Germany 16
6 December 1973 Hungary 18
30 July 1971 Kazakhstan
1 July 1973 Poland 18
7 August 1972 Romania
18 October 1971 USA
30 July 1971 Ukraine
Production Stanley Kramer Productions
Also known as
Bless the Beasts & Children, Bendice a los animales y a los niños, ... und sie sind nur Kinder, Abençoai as Feras e as Crianças, Áldd meg az állatokat és a gyermekeket, Binecuvântați animalele și copiii, De utstötta, Denkt bloß nicht, dass wir heulen, Denkt bloß nicht, daß wir heulen, Denme un joven, les daré un hombre, Denme un niño, les daré un hombre, Drenge bli'r mænd, Juurettomat, Os Homens do Amanhã, Szkoła kowbojów, Благослови зверей и детей, Благослови звірів і дітей, 動物と子供たちの詩, ...und sie sind nur Kinder, 여섯 소년들

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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