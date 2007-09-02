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Poster of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
7.4

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

, 2007
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
USA / Drama, Action, Western / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
7.4
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - Trailer
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford  Trailer

Cast

Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
Robert Ford
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jesse James
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Frank James
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Wood Hite
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell
Charley Ford
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
Zee James
Michael Parks
Paul Schneider
Paul Schneider
Dick Liddil
Jesse Frechette
Dustin Bollinger
Tim James
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Ed Miller
Director Andrew Dominik
Writer Andrew Dominik, Ron Hansen
Composer Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 8 November 2007
World premiere 2 September 2007
Release date
2 September 2007 Russia КароПрокат 16+
1 November 2007 Australia
20 September 2007 Brazil
7 September 2007 Canada
20 September 2007 Denmark 15
10 October 2007 France
25 October 2007 Germany
19 October 2007 Great Britain
21 December 2007 Italy
2 September 2007 Kazakhstan
11 October 2007 New Zealand R13
16 November 2007 Norway
3 January 2008 Portugal
31 October 2007 Spain
20 September 2007 USA
2 September 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $15,004,319
Production Warner Bros., Virtual Studios, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, El asesinato de Jesse James por el cobarde Robert Ford, Mordet på Jesse James av ynkryggen Robert Ford, Asasinarea lui Jesse James de catre lasul Robert Ford, Die Ermordung des Jesse James durch den Feigling Robert Ford, Džesija Džeimsa slepkavība no gļēvuļa Roberta Forda rokas, Džesio Džeimso nužudymas, kuri ivykde bailys Robertas Fordas, El asesinato de Jesse James, Jesse James in strahopetni Robert Ford, Jesse James meggyilkolása, a tettes a gyáva Robert Ford, Jesse Jamesi tapmine argpüks Robert Fordi käe läbi, Jesse Jamesin salamurha pelkuri Robert Fordin toimesta, Korkak Robert Ford'un Jesse James Suikasti, Kukavičko ubistvo Džesija Džejmsa od strane Roberta Forda, L'Assassinat de Jesse James par le lâche Robert Ford, L'assassinat de Jesse James par le traître Robert Ford, L'assassinio di Jesse James per mano del codardo Robert Ford, Mordet på Jesse James af kujonen Robert Ford, Mordet på Jesse James av den feige Robert Ford, O Assassinato de Jesse James pelo Covarde Robert Ford, O Assassínio de Jesse James Pelo Cobarde Robert Ford, Sát Thủ Ẩn Mình, The Assassination of Jesse James, Ubojstvo Jessea Jamesa od kukavice Roberta Forda, Zabitie Jesseho Jamesa zbabelcom Robertom Fordom, Zabójstwo Jesse'ego Jamesa przez tchórzliwego Roberta Forda, Η δολοφονία του Τζέσε Τζέιμς από τον δειλό Ρόμπερτ Φορντ, Как трусливый Роберт Форд убил Джесси Джеймса, Убийството на Джеси Джеймс от мерзавеца Робърт Форд, Як боязкий Роберт Форд убив Джессі Джеймса, ジェシー・ジェームズの暗殺, 刺殺傑西, 神枪手之死, قتل جسی جیمز توسط رابرت فورد بزدل, Як боязкий Роберт Форд убив Джесі Джеймса, Вбивство Джессі Джеймса, Убийство Джесси Джеймса, 비겁한 로버트 포드의 제시 제임스 암살

Film rating

7.4
Rate 16 votes
7.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - Trailer
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Quotes

[last lines]
Narrator He was ashamed of his persiflage, his boasting, his pretensions of courage and ruthlessness; he was sorry about his cold-bloodedness, his dispassion, his inability to express what he now believed was the case- that he truly regretted killing Jesse, that he missed the man as much as anybody and wished his murder hadn't been necessary. Even as he circulated his saloon he knew that the smiles disappeared when he passed by. He received so many menacing letters that he could read them without any reaction except curiosity. He kept to his apartment all day, flipping over playing cards, looking at his destiny in every King and Jack. Edward O'Kelly came up from Bachelor at one P.M. on the 8th. He had no grand scheme. No strategy. No agreement with higher authorities. Nothing but a vague longing for glory, and a generalized wish for revenge against Robert Ford. Edward O'Kelly would be ordered to serve a life sentence in the Colorado Penitentiary for second degree murder. Over seven thousand signatures would eventually be gathered in a petition asking for O'Kelly's release, and in 1902, Governor James B. Ullman would pardon the man. There would be no eulogies for Bob, no photographs of his body would be sold in sundries stores, no people would crowd the streets in the rain to see his funeral cortege, no biographies would be written about him, no children named after him, no one would ever pay twenty-five cents to stand in the rooms he grew up in. The shotgun would ignite, and Ella Mae would scream, but Robert Ford would only lay on the floor and look at the ceiling, the light going out of his eyes before he could find the right words.
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