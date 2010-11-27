Menu
Poster of Game of Death
Poster of Game of Death
4.7 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Game of Death

Game of Death

Game of Death 18+
Synopsis

Secret Ops agent Marcus is sent to Detroit to take out an arms dealer and the head of the hedge fund that is financing him. His CIA backup has other plans and turns on him and it's a fight to survive in a hospital.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 18 March 2011
World premiere 27 November 2010
Release date
27 November 2010 Russia 16+
31 March 2011 Greece
27 November 2011 Japan
27 November 2010 Kazakhstan
9 June 2011 South Korea 15
15 February 2011 USA
27 November 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $189,805
Production Perpetual Media Capital, Alchemedia Films, Arramis Films
Also known as
Game of Death, El juego de la muerte, Igra smrti, Jeux mortels, Jogo de Morte, Jogo Mortal, Jugando con la muerte, Le jeu de la mort, Neľútostný zabijak, Tappev mäng, Trò Chơi Tử Thần, Ügynökjátszma, Zabójcza gra, Zpověď zabijáka, Ο μπράβος, Игра на смърт, Игра смерти, ゲーム・オブ・デス, 死亡遊戲
Director
Giorgio Serafini
Cast
Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes
Zo&#235; Bell
Zoë Bell
Robert Davi
Robert Davi
Quinn Duffy
Cast and Crew
Goofs

In the vault sequence, Redvale says "There you go. A hundred million in hundred-dollar notes", yet the shot shows only two suitcases stuffed with cash, whereas in reality it would take one million notes to make up that sum and would occupy far more space — likely filling the vault.

