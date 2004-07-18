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Poster of The Door in the Floor
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Door in the Floor
6.9

The Door in the Floor

, 2004
The Door in the Floor
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Door in the Floor
6.9

Synopsis

A writer's young assistant becomes both pawn and catalyst in his boss's disintegrating household.

Cast

Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
Marion Cole
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Ted Cole
Jon Foster
Eddie O'Hare
Larry Pine
Interviewer
John Rothman
Minty O'Hare
Harvey Loomis
Dr. Loomis
Bijou Phillips
Bijou Phillips
Alice
Mimi Rogers
Mimi Rogers
Evelyn Vaughn
Mike S. Ryan
Reception Fan
Libby Langdon
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Ruth Cole
Director Tod Williams
Writer John Irving, Tod Williams
Composer Marcelo Zarvos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 22 October 2004
World premiere 18 July 2004
Release date
2 December 2004 Russia Парадиз 18+
21 October 2004 France 12
21 October 2004 Germany
4 December 2004 Greece
2 December 2004 Kazakhstan
18 July 2004 Sweden 15
18 July 2004 USA
2 December 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,500,000
Worldwide Gross $6,715,067
Production Focus Features, This Is That Productions, Revere Pictures
Also known as
The Door in the Floor, Una mujer infiel, 寡居的一年, A Porta no Chão, A titkos ajtó, Detrás De La Puerta, Die Tür der Versuchung, Drzwi w podłodze, Durys grindyse, Dvere v podlaze, Giriş Kapısı, La Trappe dans le plancher, Lignes de vie, Oven takana, Porta sto patoma, Provocação, The Door in the Floor - Die Tür der Versuchung, The Door in the Floor - Tür der Versuchung, Un été à East Hampton, Una dona difícil, Una mujer difícil, Vrata u podu, Врата на пода, Дверь в полу, ドア・イン・ザ・フロア, 不道德的夏天, A Widow for One Year

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack The Door in the Floor

Quotes

Ted Cole Everything in fiction is a tool: pain, betrayal, even death. These are, you know, these are like, uh, different colors on a painter's palette. You need to use them.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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