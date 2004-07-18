ProductionFocus Features, This Is That Productions, Revere Pictures
Also known as
The Door in the Floor, Una mujer infiel, 寡居的一年, A Porta no Chão, A titkos ajtó, Detrás De La Puerta, Die Tür der Versuchung, Drzwi w podłodze, Durys grindyse, Dvere v podlaze, Giriş Kapısı, La Trappe dans le plancher, Lignes de vie, Oven takana, Porta sto patoma, Provocação, The Door in the Floor - Die Tür der Versuchung, The Door in the Floor - Tür der Versuchung, Un été à East Hampton, Una dona difícil, Una mujer difícil, Vrata u podu, Врата на пода, Дверь в полу, ドア・イン・ザ・フロア, 不道德的夏天, A Widow for One Year