Marika Lagercrantz

Date of Birth
12 July 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
(2009)
6.8
Landstrykere
(1989)
6.5
All Things Fair
(1995)
Filmography
4.9
Call of the Unseen
Call of the Unseen
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2022, Sweden
7.9
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo / Män som hatar kvinnor
Crime, Thriller, Mystery
2009, Sweden / Denmark / Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
All Things Fair
Lust och fagring stor
Drama
1995, Sweden / Denmark
6.8
Landstrykere
Landstrykere
Drama
1989, Norway
