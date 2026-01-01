Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marika Lagercrantz Marika Lagercrantz
Kinoafisha Persons Marika Lagercrantz

Marika Lagercrantz

Marika Lagercrantz

Date of Birth
12 July 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 7.9
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
Landstrykere 6.8
Landstrykere (1989)
All Things Fair 6.5
All Things Fair (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Call of the Unseen 4.9
Call of the Unseen Call of the Unseen
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2022, Sweden
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 7.9
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo / Män som hatar kvinnor
Crime, Thriller, Mystery 2009, Sweden / Denmark / Germany
Watch trailer
All Things Fair 6.5
All Things Fair Lust och fagring stor
Drama 1995, Sweden / Denmark
Landstrykere 6.8
Landstrykere Landstrykere
Drama 1989, Norway
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more