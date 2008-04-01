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6.1
Kinoafisha Films Birds of Paradise
6.1

Birds of Paradise

, 2008
Rayskie ptici
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
6.1

Cast

Andrey Kuzichev
Andrey Kuzichev
Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Egor Pazenko
Egor Pazenko
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Sergey Romanyuk
Alla Sergiyko
Grandmother
Benoît Cervelli
French policeman
Director Roman Balayan
Writer Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer Vadim Khrapachov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 April 2008
Release date
1 April 2008 Ukraine
Production Sota Cinema Group
Also known as
Rayskie ptitsy, Birds of Paradise, Izbranyik, Rajskie ptaki, Rayski ptachy, Райски птици, Райские птицы

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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