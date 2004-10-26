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Poster of Noch svetla
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Noch svetla
6.8

Noch svetla

, 2004
Noch svetla
Russia / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Noch svetla
6.8

Cast

Andrey Kuzichev
Andrey Kuzichev
Aleksey
Aleksey Panin
Aleksey Panin
Dmitriy
Olga Sutulova
Olga Sutulova
Lika
Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Zinaida Antonovna
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Petrovich
Bogdan Khizhniak
Sasha
Olya Golitsa
Olya
Vadim Vovchuk
Vitya
Natalia Zelenetskaya
Alisa
Vladislav Rogocha
Brat-bliznets
Director Roman Balayan
Writer Roman Balayan, Rustam Ibragimbekov
Composer Vadim Khrapachov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 26 October 2004
Release date
26 October 2004 Russia Роскинопрокат 12+
26 October 2004 Kazakhstan
11 November 2004 USA
26 October 2004 Ukraine
Production MakDos, Ilyuzion Films
Also known as
Noch svetla, Fényes éj, La nuit est claire, Noc jest jasna, The Night is Bright, Ночь светла

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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