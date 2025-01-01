Menu
Films
Brokeback Mountain
Brokeback Mountain Awards
Awards and nominations of Brokeback Mountain 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Film
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
