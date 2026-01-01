Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Red Sun
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Red Sun
6.9

Red Sun

, 1971
Red Sun / Soleil rouge
France, Italy, Spain / Adventure, Western / 18+
Poster of Red Sun
6.9

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Gauche
Ursula Andress
Ursula Andress
Cristina
Toshiro Mifune
Toshiro Mifune
Kuroda Jubei
Capucine
Pepita
Charles Bronson
Link Stuart
Barta Barri
Paco
Guido Lollobrigida
Mace
Anthony Dawson
Hyatt
Gianni Medici
Miguel
Georges Lycan
Sheriff Stone
Director Terence Young
Writer Laird Koenig, Denne Bart Petitclerc, William Roberts, Lawrence Roman
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 15 September 1971
Release date
15 September 1971 France
15 October 1971 Germany
22 June 1972 Great Britain
16 December 1971 Greece
29 December 1972 Ireland 15
26 October 1971 Italy
26 November 1971 Japan
24 March 1974 Portugal M/18
16 September 1972 South Korea 12
20 December 1971 Spain
9 June 1972 USA
MPAA PG
Production Les Films Corona, Oceania Produzioni Internazionali Cinematografiche, Producciones Balcázar S.A.
Also known as
Soleil rouge, Red Sun, Rivalen unter roter Sonne, El sol rojo, Sol Vermelho, Aaftabe Sorkh, Blodröd sol, Crveno sunce, Den blodröda solen, Den røde sol, Dielli i Kuq, Ellenfelek a Vörös Nap alatt, Fuerza samurai, Kırmızı güneş, Krvavé slunce, Raudona saule, Reddo San, Rivali pod červeným slnkom, Rivalové pod rudým sluncem, Rød sol, Rudé slunce, Samuraj i kowboje, Soare roşu, Sol rojo, Sole rosso, The Magnificient Three, The Red Sun, Verenpunainen aurinko, Vörös Nap, Μονομαχία στον κόκκινο ήλιο, Красное солнце, Чeрвено слънце, Червоне сонце, 레드 선, レッド・サン, 大太陽, Red Sun ...und 7 Tage spielt der Tod

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Kuroda Jubie Give me my clothes!
Link Stuart I'll give you your clothes, but first I want your word of honor that you won't kill Gauche on sight.
Kuroda Jubie My clothes!
Link Stuart Your word.
Kuroda Jubie [angrily speaks Japanese]
Link Stuart Don't know what the hell that's all about, but it sounds like it's comin' from the heart. Well?
Kuroda Jubie Give me five minutes with him.
Link Stuart Not enough.
Kuroda Jubie One hour. Give me one full hour.
Link Stuart I need one full day. Kuroda, I need the time to make Gauche take me to the cash. I wanna be sure it's there.
Kuroda Jubie No!
Link Stuart All right, you suit yourself.
[Kuroda starts to shiver in the cold]
Link Stuart Turnin' blue. Won't be long you'll be nothing but a clump of ice. By nightfall you'll be frozen into the landscape, and you'll never avenge your friend or never get your sword. You're gonna end up in Japanese hell, a disgrace to your ancestors.
Kuroda Jubie You have my word, I will not kill the man until you say.
Link Stuart [smiles, gives him his clothes back] Don't take it so hard. I think you're one hell of a man.
Kuroda Jubie I think you are one son of a bitch.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Red Sun

Two Lovers and a Bear
Two Lovers and a Bear Romantic, Drama
2016, Canada
6.0
Breakheart Pass
Breakheart Pass Detective, Western
1975, USA
6.0
Mr. Majestyk
Mr. Majestyk Action, Crime, Drama
1974, USA
6.0
Cold Sweat
Cold Sweat Action, Crime, Drama
1970, France / Italy / Belgium
5.0
The Magnificent Seven
The Magnificent Seven Western, Adventure, Drama
1960, USA
6.0
Dr. No
Dr. No Thriller, Action, Adventure
1962, Great Britain
7.0
Thunderball
Thunderball Adventure, Thriller, Action
1965, Great Britain
6.0
From Russia with Love
From Russia with Love Adventure, Thriller, Action
1963, Great Britain
7.0
Zorro
Zorro Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure
1975, France / Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more