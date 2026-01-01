Kuroda Jubie Give me my clothes!

Link Stuart I'll give you your clothes, but first I want your word of honor that you won't kill Gauche on sight.

Kuroda Jubie My clothes!

Link Stuart Your word.

Kuroda Jubie [angrily speaks Japanese]

Link Stuart Don't know what the hell that's all about, but it sounds like it's comin' from the heart. Well?

Kuroda Jubie Give me five minutes with him.

Link Stuart Not enough.

Kuroda Jubie One hour. Give me one full hour.

Link Stuart I need one full day. Kuroda, I need the time to make Gauche take me to the cash. I wanna be sure it's there.

Kuroda Jubie No!

Link Stuart All right, you suit yourself.

[Kuroda starts to shiver in the cold]

Link Stuart Turnin' blue. Won't be long you'll be nothing but a clump of ice. By nightfall you'll be frozen into the landscape, and you'll never avenge your friend or never get your sword. You're gonna end up in Japanese hell, a disgrace to your ancestors.

Kuroda Jubie You have my word, I will not kill the man until you say.

Link Stuart [smiles, gives him his clothes back] Don't take it so hard. I think you're one hell of a man.