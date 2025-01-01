Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Ninja and Samurai Films

This selection of films about ninjas and samurai immerses you in the world of ancient Japanese culture and martial arts, where warriors fight for honour, loyalty, and freedom. Expect epic battles, refined combat techniques, and deep inner conflicts that transport viewers into the world of legendary fighters and their flawless skills.

Tornado
Tornado
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
6.0
Transilvanian Ninja
Transilvanian Ninja
Comedy 2024, Romania
5.0
Ninjas Down the Street
Ninjas Down the Street
Action, Adventure, Family 2022, Netherlands
5.0
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Action, Drama, History 2022, South Korea
6.0
Tears of Shark in Kunlun
Tears of Shark in Kunlun
Action 2022, China
7.0
A Writer's Odyssey
A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
6.0
Commando Ninja
Commando Ninja
Action, Comedy 2018, France
6.0
Blade of the Immortal
Blade of the Immortal
Action, Drama 2017, Japan
6.0
Tatara Samurai
Tatara Samurai
Action, Drama 2017, Japan
5.0
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny
Adventure, Action, Drama 2016, USA
6.0
Ierey-san. Ispoved samuraya
Ierey-san. Ispoved samuraya
Action, Drama 2015, Russia
6.0
Dragon Blade
Dragon Blade
Action, Drama, Adventure 2015, China
6.0
Ryûzô to 7 nin no kobun tachi
Ryûzô to 7 nin no kobun tachi
Comedy, Action 2015, Japan
6.0
The Man with the Iron Fists 2
The Man with the Iron Fists 2
Action 2014, USA
4.0
Ninja Immovable Heart
Ninja Immovable Heart
Action 2014, Australia
1.0
The Wolverine
The Wolverine
Adventure, Action 2013, USA
7.0
47 Ronin
47 Ronin
Drama, Action 2013, USA
6.0
Why Don't You Play in Hell?
Why Don't You Play in Hell?
Action, Comedy 2013, Japan
7.0
11.25: The Day He Chose His Own Fate
11.25: The Day He Chose His Own Fate
Drama 2012, Japan
5.0
The Man with the Iron Fists
The Man with the Iron Fists
Action 2012, USA
6.0
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai
Drama 2011, Japan
6.0
Bunraku
Bunraku
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2010, USA
6.0
13 Assassins
13 Assassins
Action, Adventure, Drama 2010, Japan / Great Britain
7.0
The Warrior's Way
The Warrior's Way
Action, Adventure 2009, South Korea / New Zealand
6.0
Final Target
Final Target
Action 2009, Thailand
3.0
Blood: The Last Vampire
Blood: The Last Vampire
Action, Thriller, Horror 2008, Hong Kong / Japan
5.0
Love and Honor
Love and Honor
Drama, Romantic 2006, Japan
7.0
The Hidden Blade
The Hidden Blade
Drama, Romantic 2004, Japan
6.0
The Last Samurai
The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama 2003, USA
7.0
The Twilight Samurai
The Twilight Samurai
Action, Drama, Family 2002, Japan
7.0
Genre
All Action Drama Thriller Comedy History Adventure Family Crime Fantasy Horror Romantic War Western Sci-Fi
Country
All USA Romania China South Korea Netherlands France Japan Russia Australia Great Britain New Zealand Thailand Hong Kong Taiwan, Province of China Germany Italy Spain
Year
All 1940-1949 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Step into the world of legendary warriors with films that honour the traditions of ninjas and samurai. These gripping stories combine elegant martial arts, epic battles, and timeless values like loyalty and courage.

