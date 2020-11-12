Similar films for Les Seins de glace
Two Men in Town Drama
1973, France / Italy
7.2
Attention Drama, Thriller
1978, France
6.4
The Hurried Man Drama
1977, Italy / France
6.4
La Race des seigneurs Drama
1974, France
5.9
For a Cop's Hide Crime, Action, Thriller
1981, France
6.5
Armaguedon Crime, Drama
1977, France / Italy
6.1
Le Gitan Romantic
1975, France / Italy
6.3
Diabolically Yours Romantic
1967, France / Italy / Germany
6.1
Monsieur Comedy
1964, Italy / France / West Germany
6.6
Death of a Corrupt Man Crime, Drama, Thriller
1977, France
6.9
Nouvelle vague Drama
1990, France / Switzerland
6.6
Il n'y a pas de fumée sans feu Drama
1973, France / Italy
7.0