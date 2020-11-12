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Poster of Les Seins de glace
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Les Seins de glace
5.8

Les Seins de glace

, 1974
Les Seins de glace
France / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Les Seins de glace
5.8

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Marc Rilson
Michel Peyrelon
Albert
Nicoletta Machiavelli
André Falcon
Eric Carner
Emilio Messina
Steig
Fiore Altoviti
Denis Rilson
Claude Brasseur
Claude Brasseur
François Rollin
Mireille Darc
Peggy Lister
Philippe Castelli
L'homme dans le parking souterrain
Jean-Pierre Lorrain
Jean Luisi
Hotel owner
Director Georges Lautner
Writer Richard Matheson, Georges Lautner, Jean-Pierre Mocky, Giovanni Simonelli
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 28 August 1974
Release date
28 August 1974 France
MPAA R
Production Lira Films, Belstar Productions, Capitolina Produzioni Cinematografiche
Also known as
Les seins de glace, Someone Is Bleeding, Icy Breasts, Borsten van ijs, Buzdan göğüsler, Crimes, De ijsheilige borsten [sic! no kidding!], Den mystiske skønhed, Der eiskalte Zeuge, Eiskalt wie das Schweigen, Encontros Cruzados, Esecutore oltre la legge, Icy Flesh, Jäätävä Syleily, Jäinen syli, Jégkeblek, Különös háromszög, Kyss før døden, Ledová ňadra, Lodowate serca, Los senos de hielo, Os seios de gelo, Someone is bleeding - Ett mystiskt drama om kärlek och mord, Εκτελεστής υπεράνω του νόμου, Ледена гръд, Ледяная грудь, 愛人関係, The Big Conspiracy, รักต้องฆ่า

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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