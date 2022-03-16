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Poster of Christine
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Christine
6.3

Christine

, 1958
Christine
France, Italy, Austria / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Christine
6.3

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Franz Lobheiner
Romy Schneider
Romy Schneider
Christine Weiring
Jean-Claude Brialy
Jean-Claude Brialy
Theo Kaiser
Jean Galland
Le baron Eggersdorf
Micheline Presle
Sophie Grimaldi
Mitzi Schlager
Fernand Ledoux
Jacques Toja
Jacques Duby
Joseph Binder
François Chaumette
Wimmer
Jean Davy
Le colonel
Bernard Dhéran
Le captaine Lansky
Director Pierre Gaspard-Huit
Writer Arthur Schnitzler, Pierre Gaspard-Huit, Hans Wilhelm, Georges Neveux
Composer Georges Auric
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Austria
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1958
Online premiere 16 March 2022
World premiere 19 December 1958
Release date
9 November 1959 Denmark
10 April 1959 Finland
24 December 1958 France
19 December 1958 Germany
6 April 1959 Italy
4 October 1959 Japan
27 July 1960 Mexico
16 January 1959 Netherlands
20 January 1964 Spain
2 March 1959 Sweden
29 February 1960 Turkey
19 December 1958 USA
Production Spéva Films, Play Art, Rizzoli Film
Also known as
Christine, Cristina, Amoríos, Christine - flicka i Wien, Christine - pigen fra Wien, Hristina, Kristin, Kristýna, L'amante pura, Libelei, Liebelei, Tilgi meg Christine, Кристин, Кристина, Крістіна, 恋ひとすじに, 花月斷腸時

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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