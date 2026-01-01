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Poster of Moy dom, teatr
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Moy dom, teatr
6.7

Moy dom, teatr

, 1975
Moy dom, teatr
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Moy dom, teatr
6.7

Cast

Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Ostrovskiy
Valentina Malyavina
Valentina Malyavina
Lyubov Kositskaya
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Ganya
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Dmitriy Gorev
Boris Ivanov
Boris Ivanov
Mikhail Shchenkin
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Shmiga
Leonid Kulagin
Leonid Kulagin
Prov Sadovskiy
Konstantin Voinov
Konstantin Voinov
Aleksey Nikolayevich Verstovskiy
Igor Kashintsev
Larissa Vadko
Sofiya Akimova
German Kachin
Sergey Vasilyev
Director Boris Yermolayev
Writer Vladimir Lakshin, Sergei Yermolinsky
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 1 April 1987
Release date
1 April 1987 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Moy dom, teatr, Ma maison, c'est le théâtre, The Theater Is My House, Мой дом - театр

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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