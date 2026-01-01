Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Meltem Cumbul
Meltem Cumbul
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meltem Cumbul
Meltem Cumbul
Meltem Cumbul
Date of Birth
5 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Head-On
(2004)
7.2
The Magnificent Century
(2011)
3.6
Güzel Aşklar Diyarı
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Year
All
2024
2011
2004
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
3.6
Güzel Aşklar Diyarı
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.2
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History
2011, Turkey
7.3
Head-On
Gegen die Wand
Drama
2004, Germany / Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree