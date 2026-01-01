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Alexander Hacke Alexander Hacke
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Hacke

Alexander Hacke

Alexander Hacke

Date of Birth
11 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul 7.9
Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul (2005)
Head-On 7.3
Head-On (2004)
The Cut 7.2
The Cut (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Empire V 5.2
Empire V Ampir V
Fantasy, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Takeaway 6.2
Takeaway Takeaway
Drama 2022, Germany / Italy
Summer Solstice 6.2
Summer Solstice Letnie przesilenie
Drama 2015, Poland / Germany
The Cut 7.2
The Cut The Cut
Drama 2014, Germany / France / Poland / Turkey / Canada / Russia / Italy
Watch trailer
Garbage in the Garden of Eden 6.6
Garbage in the Garden of Eden Müll im Garten Eden
Documentary 2012, Germany
Generation P 6.9
Generation P Generation P
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
In Berlin 6.9
In Berlin In Berlin
Documentary 2009, Germany
Out of Bounds 6.6
Out of Bounds Fuori dalle corde
Drama 2007, Switzerland / Italy
Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul 7.9
Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul
Documentary, Musical 2005, Germany / Turkey
Head-On 7.3
Head-On Gegen die Wand
Drama 2004, Germany / Turkey
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