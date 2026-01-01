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About
Filmography
Alexander Hacke
Alexander Hacke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Hacke
Alexander Hacke
Alexander Hacke
Date of Birth
11 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.9
Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul
(2005)
7.3
Head-On
(2004)
7.2
The Cut
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Musical
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2015
2014
2012
2011
2009
2007
2005
2004
All
10
Films
10
Composer
8
Actor
2
5.2
Empire V
Ampir V
Fantasy, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Takeaway
Takeaway
Drama
2022, Germany / Italy
6.2
Summer Solstice
Letnie przesilenie
Drama
2015, Poland / Germany
7.2
The Cut
The Cut
Drama
2014, Germany / France / Poland / Turkey / Canada / Russia / Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Garbage in the Garden of Eden
Müll im Garten Eden
Documentary
2012, Germany
6.9
Generation P
Generation P
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
In Berlin
In Berlin
Documentary
2009, Germany
6.6
Out of Bounds
Fuori dalle corde
Drama
2007, Switzerland / Italy
7.9
Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul
Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul
Documentary, Musical
2005, Germany / Turkey
7.3
Head-On
Gegen die Wand
Drama
2004, Germany / Turkey
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