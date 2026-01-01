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Poster of Street Scenes
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Street Scenes
6.8

Street Scenes

, 1970
Street Scenes
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Street Scenes
6.8

Cast

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Interviewer
Verna Bloom
Self
Jay Cocks
Self
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Self
William Kunstler
Self
Director Martin Scorsese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 14 September 1970
Release date
14 September 1970 Russia 16+
14 September 1970 Kazakhstan
14 September 1970 Ukraine
Production New York Cinetracts Collective
Also known as
Street Scenes, Scene di strada 1970, Street Scenes 1970, Уличные сцены

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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