Similar films for Street Scenes
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince Documentary
1978, USA
7.0
Italianamerican Documentary
1974, USA
7.0
The Last Waltz Musical, Documentary
1978, USA
8.0
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore Drama, Romantic
1974, USA
7.0
Boxcar Bertha Drama
1972, USA
6.0
Who's That Knocking at My Door Drama
1967, USA
7.0
Mio viaggio in Italia, Il Documentary
1999, Italy / USA
8.0
The 50 Year Argument Documentary
2014, USA
6.0
George Harrison: Living in the Material World Documentary
2011, USA
7.0
Public Speaking Documentary
2010, USA
7.0
Shine a Light Documentary, Musical
2008, USA
7.0
Seduced and Abandoned Documentary
2013, USA
6.0